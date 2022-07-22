UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $3.75 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

UWMC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Performance

UWM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,020. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.35. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $821.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $36,053,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 270,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UWM by 75.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.