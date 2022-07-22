UBS Group Boosts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $25.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.65. 14,101,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,531,570. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $10,001,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 345,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

