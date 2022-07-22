Trevian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.5% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 62,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 131,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,228,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Shares of META stock traded down $10.18 on Friday, hitting $172.99. The company had a trading volume of 549,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652,590. The firm has a market cap of $468.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

