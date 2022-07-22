Trevian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 248,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.