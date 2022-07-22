Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. 141,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,156,078. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.