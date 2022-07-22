Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $71,540.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015929 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032229 BTC.
Thorstarter Coin Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Thorstarter Coin Trading
