Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $66.00 at Stephens

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,574. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

