Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $70.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 621,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

