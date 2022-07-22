Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires 259 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $183,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $9,046,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 79,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,437,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $155.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

