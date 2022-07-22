Stephens Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $240.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stephens to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.57.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.89. 1,045,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

