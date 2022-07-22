Stephens Increases Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $57.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stephens to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.
Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 399,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,191. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
