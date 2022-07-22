Stephens Increases Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $57.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stephens to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 399,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,191. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

