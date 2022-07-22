Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at UBS Group

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after buying an additional 31,059 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

