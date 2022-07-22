Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,438,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $41.03. 159,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,156,078. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

