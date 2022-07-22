SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $52.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

SLG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 258,704 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 933.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 247,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $17,338,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

