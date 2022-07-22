Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,223 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $404.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.28 and a 200 day moving average of $436.51. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.