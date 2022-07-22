Secret (SCRT) Hits Market Cap of $187.98 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00005064 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $187.98 million and $7.80 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00214036 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004110 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008895 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00597380 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

