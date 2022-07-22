Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is FDx Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $92,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,361 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

