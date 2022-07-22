RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average is $121.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

