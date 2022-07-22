Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2022 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $70.00 to $52.00.

7/1/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. 834,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,432. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 1.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

