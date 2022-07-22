Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $115.00.

7/15/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00.

7/11/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $125.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE EW traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Co alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.