Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.