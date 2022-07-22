Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 2.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

