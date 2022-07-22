Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE: GM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2022 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $87.00.

NYSE GM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,607,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,512,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

