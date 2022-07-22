PumaPay (PMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $721,768.52

PumaPay (PMA) traded 88.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $721,768.52 and $233.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,745.45 or 1.00004614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.