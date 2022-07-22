Platform Technology Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $168,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.82.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

