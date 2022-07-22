Platform Technology Partners Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.70. 282,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.69.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
