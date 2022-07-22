Platform Technology Partners Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 132,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,494. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

