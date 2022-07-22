Piper Sandler Cuts United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $36.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UCBI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 606,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,477. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,310,082 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in United Community Banks by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,039,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

