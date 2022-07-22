Piper Sandler Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $132.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock remained flat at $100.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,103. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

