Peoples Bank OH Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $5,299,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DE opened at $316.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.95 and a 200 day moving average of $368.29. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DE. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

