Peoples Bank OH Has $718,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $279.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

