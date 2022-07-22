PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Raised to $31.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wedbush to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PACW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 1,950,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,139. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

