Origin Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $66.52 million and $376,239.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016130 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032342 BTC.
Origin Dollar Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.