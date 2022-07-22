Origin Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $66.52 million and $376,239.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032342 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

