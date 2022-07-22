ORAO Network Market Cap Tops $174,318.88 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $174,318.88 and approximately $25,253.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015984 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032237 BTC.
ORAO Network Coin Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
Buying and Selling ORAO Network
