Opium (OPIUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $850,159.28

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market cap of $850,159.28 and $57,167.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

