Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. 1,342,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.