NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.82. 67,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.