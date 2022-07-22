National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Given New $51.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens increased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of National Bank stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,676. National Bank has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Bank by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

