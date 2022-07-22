Morpheus Labs Hits One Day Volume of $24,175.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $24,175.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 494,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

