MicroMoney 24-Hour Volume Tops $71,147.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $59,659.57 and approximately $71,147.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,741.65 or 1.00033745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

