Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Down 5.6 %

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock traded down $10.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652,590. The company has a market cap of $468.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.