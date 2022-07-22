McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.30. 37,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,541. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.