Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $156.84. 2,366,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,189. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.