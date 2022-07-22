Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $156.84. 2,366,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,189. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

