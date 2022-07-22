LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $47.87. 61,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

