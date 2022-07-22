KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.05. 13,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.10. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.