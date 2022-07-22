Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at UBS Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.65. 14,101,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,531,570. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 40,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.