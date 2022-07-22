Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.69.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Price Performance

TSE:KEY traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,882. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.03.

About Keyera

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9058412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.