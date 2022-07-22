iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJR opened at $98.04 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

