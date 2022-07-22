Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$149,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,568,491.98.

On Monday, July 18th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 60,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$450,780.00.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$14.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

