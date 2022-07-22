Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Vera Kobalia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total transaction of C$11,583.00.

SSL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.12. 299,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,089. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.75.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

